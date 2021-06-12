IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TSA screens more than 2 million on Friday for the first time since March 2020

Still, the uptick is just 74 percent of travel volume on the same day in 2019.
A TSA worker directs travelers to the next station at a security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash., on April 12, 2021.
By Chloe Atkins and Reuters

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened over 2 million travelers on Friday at U.S. airport security checkpoints, making it the highest number since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic brought travel to an abrupt halt.

It was the first time daily U.S. airport passengers screened had topped 2 million since March 7, 2020, the agency said.

“The growing number of travelers demonstrates this country’s resilience and the high level of confidence in Covid-19 countermeasures, to include ready access to vaccines,” said Darby LaJoye, the acting head of the TSA.

LaJoye recently issued a memo warning that 131 of the nation’s largest airports will face staffing shortages this month, and asked office workers to volunteer to assist with airport checkpoints, The Washington Post reported.

Summer travel surge leaves TSA and airports scrambling

June 10, 202103:06

Amid the pandemic, the lowest screening volume was on April 13, 2020, when just almost 90,000 individuals were screened at airport security checkpoints. Prior, the TSA screened on average 2 to 2.5 million travelers a day.

Still, Friday’s uptick is just 74 percent of travel volume on the same day in 2019, when 2.7 million passengers were screened. U.S. air travel demand has been rising steadily for months as more Americans get vaccinated.

