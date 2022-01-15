A tsunami advisory has been issued for Hawaii and parts of the U.S. Pacific coast after an undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near Tonga on Saturday.

California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia could all be affected, the National Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

Residents living near beaches, harbors, marinas and other coastal areas should move away from the shore and make their way inland or uphill, the bulletin added.

In Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported waves slamming ashore from a foot in Nawiliwili, Kauai, to 2.7 feet in Hanalei.

The advisory was issued after Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted near Tonga early Saturday, sending strong waves crashing onto its main island, Tongatapu.

The eruption lasted 10-15 minutes and threw ash plumes over 8 miles high, according to the Tonga Geological Services.

Scientists observed massive explosions, thunder and lightning near the volcano after it started erupting early Friday, the Matangi Tonga news site reported.

It was the latest in a series of eruptions seen in the region since early Friday.

More than 1,400 miles away in New Zealand, officials were warning of storm surges from the eruption. The National Emergency Management Agency said some parts of country could expect “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore."

New Zealand's military also said it was monitoring the situation and remained on standby, ready to assist if asked.

Tsunami advisory warnings have also been issued for parts of Australia where waves several feet high have been observed on Norfolk Islands off the country's east coast.

Large waves have also been observed in Vanuatu and other South Pacific nations.