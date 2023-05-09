Tucker Carlson says he'll launch new show on Twitter

Conservative commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is launching a new version of his show on Twitter, he said Tuesday.

Speaking in a nearly three-minute video posted on the platform, Carlson gave few details about the show and offered a familiar criticism of the news media.

Carlson and Fox “agreed to part ways” last month for reasons that neither he nor the network specified. The news came after the network announced it had agreed to pay nearly $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems after the company sued Fox for defamation.

A Fox spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Carlson’s lawyer also did not respond to a request for comment.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which had aired on Fox News since 2016, was one of the most-watched shows on American cable news.

Carlson's move to Twitter comes as owner Elon Musk’s public persona has veered sharply to the right and dabbled in fringe conspiracy theories in recent years, as detailed in his prolific tweeting.

On Tuesday, Musk pushed a discredited theory that Mark Zuckerberg swung the 2020 election and cast doubt on reporting that showed the man who recently killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall was linked to extremists social media posts.