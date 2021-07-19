Tucson suspect shoots at EMTs, police and firefighters in spree that leaves one dead, four injured

A gunman who shot at paramedics, firefighters and police at three locations in Tucson, Arizona, Sunday afternoon killed a civilian and left four others injured.

In what Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus called "an extremely complex series of incidents," another person was killed in a house fire and two or three children were missing.

The call about the fire at a home in South Tucson came in first, at 3:46 p.m., Magnus said. Three minutes later, police are told that a man has shot at an ambulance that had responded to an unrelated medical call at Quincie Douglas Park, about a mile away

The driver and passenger EMTs were struck, but one of them was able to make the call to police and describe the suspect and the vehicle he drove away in, Magnus said.

One of the EMTs, a 20-year-old male was shot in the head and hospitalized in critical condition, while the other a 20-year-old female was shot in the chest and arm and was in stable condition.

Back at the scene of the house blaze, firefighters and neighbors were working to get control of the flames when the suspect drove up and started shooting at them.

A neighbor was shot in the head and killed, while a fire captain was struck in the arm and is in good condition, Magnus said. Another neighbor's head was grazed by a bullet, and he is in good condition.

As the suspect left the scene of the fire, an officer spotted him, but the suspect rammed into the officer's vehicle, stopping him and starting to shoot at him. The officer returned fire and struck the suspect, who has not been identified. The 35-year-old is hospitalized in extremely critical condition, Magnus said. The officer who shot him was not hurt.

Another person was found badly burnt and dead in the fire. The relationship between that person and the suspect is unknown.

Two or three children associated with the house are also missing, Magnus said. Their relationship to the suspect is also unknown.

"This is both a highly tragic, really horrific incident with many unknowns at this time that is going to involve a lengthy and complex investigation," Magnus said.