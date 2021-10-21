A Tufts University lacrosse player died after she choked during a hot dog eating contest for charity, officials said.

Madelyn "Madie" Lee Nicpon, 20, of Suffern, New York, was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon at an off-campus house in the small city of Somerville, just 3 miles northwest of Boston, Massachusetts, the university said in a statement. At the time of the incident, Nicpon was participating in a hot dog eating contest as part of a charity fundraiser and choked, according to authorities, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported.

A Somerville police spokesperson did not confirm that detail when contacted Thursday by NBC News.

"After first responders performed life-saving procedures on site, Madie was transported to Mt. Auburn Hospital and subsequently transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she passed away on Sunday afternoon," the university said.

Madie Nicpon poses for a Tufts Women's Lacrosse Team photo on Feb. 14, 2020. (Alonso Nichols/Tufts University) Alonso Nichols / Tufts University

Nicpon was a junior majoring in biopsychology and a member of the Tufts women's lacrosse team, the university's daily newspaper reported. Nearly 3,000 students attended a candlelight vigil for her Sunday evening, according to the newspaper.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, Tufts' lacrosse team wrote: "Madie will be remembered as a bright light, a social butterfly, an amazing teammate, a kind and generous person, a wonderful sister and daughter and a Jumbo that we can all aspire to emulate."

"She will be missed every day," the team said.

A funeral mass will be held for Nicpon in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey on Saturday, according to her online obituary.