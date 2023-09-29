Las Vegas police arrest person in connection with Tupac Shakur murder investigation

A Nevada man, believed to be the last living suspect investigated for the 1996 slaying of Tupac Shakur, was arrested Friday in connection with the long-unsolved slaying, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges would be filed against Duane Keith Davis, 60, also known as “Keefy D” or “Keffe D.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson scheduled a 3:30 p.m. ET press conference to discuss "an arrest made in the murder of Tupac Shakur," according to a police statement.

Shakur was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and he died Sept. 13 at the age of 25.

Of the four people believed to be in the car that attacked Shakur, Davis is the last known survivor.

Orlando Anderson, Davis’ nephew, has long been suspected of pulling the trigger in the fatal attack. Anderson was killed in a 1998 gang shooting in Los Angeles.

Police served a search warrant on Davis at his home near Las Vegas on July 17 looking for laptops and other electronic devices in connection with the decadeslong probe.

Shakur and his entourage were in Las Vegas for that weekend's heavyweight bout between Mike Tyson and Bruce Sheldon. The musician and his friends were stopped near East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane when a Cadillac pulled alongside and someone inside that car opened fire, mortally wounding Shakur.

“I ended up pulling Tupac out of the car,” retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chis Carroll told NBC affiliate KSNV over the summer, just after the search warrant was served on Davis. “I spoke to him. He was still alive. He was still breathing.”

Carroll, a sergeant at the time, said he vividly remembers his brief interaction with Shakur.

“I was asking him who did it, who shot him, what happened?” said Carroll. “And that’s when he responded to me with the now infamous words ‘F-U’.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.