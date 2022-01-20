TV reporter struck by car during live broadcast gracefully rebounds to finish shot

“News never stops” is a phrase often used in the journalism world.

And it’s a phrase Tori Yorgey, a TV reporter for NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington, West Virginia, took to heart when she was suddenly struck by a car during a live shot, fell and bounced right back up to finish her report.

The incident unfolded Wednesday evening as Yorgey was reporting at the scene of a water main break in Dunbar.

In the clip, she is facing the camera when a car comes up from behind and strikes her in the back.

Yorgey lurches forward shocked saying, “Oh my God. I just got by a car, but I’m okay!” and her camera topples to the ground.

“You know that’s live TV for ya!" she says with a laugh. "It’s all good! I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that. I am so glad I’m okay!”

Yorgey fixes the camera and lights and gracefully rebounds to finish her report on the water break.

In the clip the driver who hit her is heard apologizing and Yorgey replied, “Ma’am, you're so sweet, and you are okay.”

Yorgey said to her co-host in the studio Tim Irr, "That woman was so nice though. She didn't mean to. It was an accident and I know it was."

Seamlessly she transitioned back to her report saying, "Again Tim, we'll get back to the report. We're on Roxalana Hills Drive in Dunbar, this is where that water break is."

Yorgey was checked out at a hospital after the hit and is in fine condition as of Thursday morning, "TODAY" reported. It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle that struck Yorey was detained or questioned by police.