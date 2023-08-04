Twitch streamer Kai Cenat in custody after NYC console giveaway causes chaos at Union Square Park

A video game influencer was in custody after a giveaway in a New York City park erupted in chaos on Friday, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed that Kai Cenat, a popular personality on Twitch and YouTube, was in law enforcement custody.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had been arrested or detained and additional details weren't available.

The spokesperson said there had been "numerous" arrests at the event in Union Square.

On Wednesday, Cenat announced on his Twitch channel that he would host a "huge" give away with video game consoles, PCs, keyboards, gaming chairs, headphones and other items.

As of Friday afternoon, the video had more than 2 million views.

The event was supposed to begin at 4 p.m., but by 3 p.m. the park was filled, NBC New York reported.

Aerial video showed hundreds of people gathered in the Manhattan park on Friday afternoon. The video appeared to capture a skirmish in the crowd and people could be seen standing on cars.

Plain clothes and uniformed officers could be seen surrounding the crowd and a loud bang could be heard at one point.

Cenat has been a content creator for years, but is best known for streaming gameplay, pranks and comedic reactions on Twitch.

He broke the record for most active subscribers on Twitch in March after completing a 30-day uninterrupted livestream, also known as a subathon.

Cenat is known for his outrageous antics, which have gotten him in some trouble on the platform. He has been temporarily banned from Twitch five times.

NYPD officials keep a crowd away from Union Square in New York, on Friday. NBC New York