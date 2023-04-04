'Barbie' movie trailer inspires Twitter users to join Barbie Land

In Barbie Land, anyone can be Barbie (or Ken) — and Twitter users are joining in on the fun.

A new trailer and posters for the "Barbie" movie, out July 21, were met with excitement Tuesday as audiences celebrated getting a deeper look into the much-anticipated film.

The movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as one iteration of the iconic Barbie and Ken, but it also features an expansive cast of 10 other Barbies and four more Kens, including Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu and Ritu Arya.

Every character got a poster and a description, with the Barbies holding various accolades, while the Kens are mostly "just Ken."

Along with the trailer and the posters, the "Barbie" team released a selfie generator that gives fans the chance to insert themselves into Barbie Land. People can upload their pictures into the program to get their very own "Barbie" posters, complete with captions about what kind of Barbie or Ken they are.

Many Twitter users had a field day with the generator, while others edited their own Barbie memes.

"This Barbie is doing the thing," a user wrote, attaching a picture of actor Angela Bassett and alluding to Ariana DeBose's famous rap about her.

While people literally put themselves into the Barbie universe using the selfie generator, they also celebrated seeing people who looked like them in the film, too.

While its plot is still unclear, the buzz around the movie is undeniable. Fans expressed that they are ready to buy their tickets now.