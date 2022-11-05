Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's team begins mass layoff days after $44 billion takeover

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly" one day after Elon Musk's team laid off approximately half of the workforce.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Dorsey tweeted.

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand,” he continued.

One Twitter user, however, pointed out a tweet Dorsey wrote in April in which the former CEO praised Musk as the "singular solution I trust" to take over the company.

"I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey wrote at the time, saying that Musk's goal of creating a platform that was "maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one."

CNBC reported that as of June 30, 2013, the social media platform had about 2,000 employees. That number climbed to more than 7,500 full-time workers by the end of last year.

On Thursday evening, days after Musk finalized his $44 billion acquisition, Twitter told employees it would notify staffers by email about the status of their employment. In an exchange at an investor conference Friday, he appeared to confirm that his team had laid off half the company’s workforce, CNBC reported.

In a Twitter thread Friday, the Tesla Motors CEO said he had "no choice" but to lay off staff because the company was losing $4 million a day. The company told employees that it was being done in "an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path."

"Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," Musk tweeted.

The firings immediately sparked a class action lawsuit against Twitter for allegedly violating federal and state law that requires 60 days’ notice of mass layoffs.