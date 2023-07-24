Twitter rebrands to 'X' as Elon Musk loses iconic bird logo

Twitter has officially rebranded to "X" after owner Elon Musk changed its iconic bird logo on Monday, marking the latest major shift since his takeover of the social media platform.

The website Twitter.com remained live and branding on the app version of the platform did not appear to change as of early Monday morning.

Twitter’s world-renowned bird logo was transformed into an X, however.

Early Sunday, Musk posted a short video of a flickering "X." Asked if the logo would change in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, he said "yes," telling an unknown speaker: “We’re cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches."

Early Monday Musk tweeted an image of the X branding beamed across Twitter's headquarters.

Musk tweeted Sunday that the idea of changing the logo to “X” was to “embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he wrote.

By Sunday afternoon the web address x.com was already redirecting to what was once Twitter. The domain returned to Musk in 2017 after it was relinquished under the merger that became PayPal,

The shift from bird imagery to an "X" is the latest sweeping change since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last year.

The social media company also recently announced it was limiting the number of daily direct messages unverified users can send in what it said is part of an effort to reduce spam.

That change went into effect Friday, according to a message on the Help Center. If users want to increase the number of daily messages allowed, they will have to join the subscription service launched last year.

The latest changes come as the social media giant continues to face competition from Meta's new app, Threads, which launched earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.