Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, again, for Covid-19 tweets

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Monday after a pair of posts about Covid-19 that the company said violated its misinformation policy.

Greene, who has compared mask mandates at the U.S. Capitol to the Holocaust and was suspended from Twitter earlier this year for making false claims about voter fraud, will be locked out of the social media platform for 12 hours.

In the tweets, posted Sunday and Monday, Greene made unsubstantiated claims about Covid-19 and the vaccination effort.

The claims come as a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus surges across states with low vaccination rates, leaving hospital and public health officials bracing for a spike in cases and deaths.

In March, Twitter announced a “strike system” for users spreading false and misleading Covid-19 information. A user’s account is locked for 12 hours after two or three strikes, and seven days after four strikes.

After five strikes, the user is banned.

A company official said Greene’s account has incurred “multiple” strikes.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Greene called out the platform for what she said was an “attack” on her “freedom of speech.”