Two 14-year-olds fall to their deaths while subway surfing one week apart in New York

Two 14-year-olds fell to their deaths while subway surfing one week apart in New York, police said.

Subway surfing is when an individual rides on top of a train car.

The most recent incident happened Thursday evening. Officers with the New York Police Department responded to the 33 Street and Rawson Street subway station in Queens around 5:26 p.m to find an unconscious Jevon Fraser.

Fraser was laying on a 7 train platform and had injuries "indicative of falling from an elevated height," according to police. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On June 22, police found two 14-year-old boys lying on the L train tracks at the Bushwick Avenue and Aberdeen Street subway station in Brooklyn.

Medics pronounced one of them dead on the scene. Police later identified the victim as Brian Crespo.

The other 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

These aren't the only incidents where youngsters have been surfing atop New York City transit.

Witnesses saw a 12-year-old boy riding a 7 train at the Queens Boulevard and 33 Street subway station on Wednesday evening. It was his fourth subway surfing incident.

"He was taken into custody and issued a Juvenile Report for Reckless Endangerment," police said in a statement.

On April 5, the same child was subway surfing on an R train when he fell off and sustained injuries to his head, a laceration to his right knee and bruising to his back.

"Even after falling off the train in one of the incidents, he continues to risk his life," the NYPD said in a tweet Saturday. "Officers are out there ensuring you have a safe ride -- don’t take risks on the subway."