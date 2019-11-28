Two Americans dead, five injured in Belize bus accident

Two Americans were killed and five others were injured in a bus accident as they traveled in Belize on Wednesday as part of a Carnival Cruise Line trip.
Jacqueline Abad, 53, and Sara Armijo, 51, were killed as they were traveling on a roadway to Belmopan City in a Grey Dodge passenger van as part of their Carnival Cruise trip, the Belize Police Department confirmed Thursday. Abad and Armijo's van struck a red Chevy SUV head on when it entered their lane to overtake another vehicle.
Five other Americans were wounded in the crash, carrying injuries ranging from broken legs and arms to cuts, pelvic fractures, abrasions and dislocated knee caps.
The three passengers in the red SUV, all Belizean, died on impact, police said. The driver of that vehicle was at fault, authorities added.
Carnival Cruise confirmed that seven of its guests were involved in the accident while on an independent tour of Belize on Wednesday. The passengers were on a 7-day voyage with Carnival Vista that departed Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 23, with an expected return of Saturday, Nov. 30.
"Along with Carnival guests, there were guests from at least one other cruise line on the bus. Sadly, two guests have died and the five others remain hospitalized, with one guest already transported back to the U.S for medical care," the cruise line said in a statement. "Our Carnival CareTeam and medical staff are supporting guests and their families."
The Belize Tourism Board, which was celebrating a visit from decorated U.S. gymnast Simon Biles on a short vacation by giving her the key to the city of San Pedro, shared their condolences to the families that were affected.
"We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of Belizeans and tourists who perished, and we pray for a quick recovery for those who were injured in the accident," the board said in a statement. "May God give them strength, peace and comfort."