Two Army Apache helicopters crash in Alaska

Two Army Apache helicopters crashed on a training flight Thursday in Alaska, military officials said.

The helicopters were from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, at Fort Wainwright, the 11th Airborne Division said in a statement.

The AH-64 helicopters were returning from a training flight when the incident occurred near Healy, the 11th Airborne Division said.

More details were not immediately released, including how many people were on the aircraft.

"We will provide more details when they become available," Fort Wainwright said in a statement.

Fort Wainwright is an Army base in Fairbanks that was established in 1938. It is home to several units, including the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team and the 25th Infantry Division.

In March, nine soldiers were killed in Kentucky when two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise west of Fort Campbell.

The cause and nature of Thursday's crash in Alaska remained unclear. The incident is under investigation.

Healy is a community around 80 miles southwest of Fort Wainwright.