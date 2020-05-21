Two arrested during murder investigation of sisters found under Georgia bridge

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two people have been arrested by police investigating the deaths of half-sisters whose bodies were found this month under a bridge in Rome, Georgia, officials said Wednesday.

Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, and Devin Lashawn Watts, 36, were arrested on allegations unrelated to the homicide investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Brown is facing a charge of obstructing an officer, and Watts is accused of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a felon, the bureau said.

"These arrests were the results of search warrants executed on apartments and vehicles based on leads that were developed and tips received" during the ongoing homicide investigation, it said.

The suspects' alleged connection to the case was not made clear.

Vanita Richardson, 19, and Trevena Clarece Campbell, 31, were found dead May 13 under the Etowah Bridge in Rome, which is about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities said a crew from the Georgia Department of Transportation spotted the bodies.

According to NBC affiliate WXIA, Special Agent Joe Montgomery of the bureau later said the bodies had bags over their heads and that it appeared they had been dropped from the bridge.

Floyd County Schools said in a statement that Richard had been expected to graduate from Armuchee High School in Rome this month.

Investigators are looking for Richardson's gold 1997 Toyota Corolla, which they believe the sisters were in the night before their bodies were found.