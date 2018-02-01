Two Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks are settling with city for $2 in symbolic deal

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The two black men whose arrest at a Philadelphia Starbucks last month set off a wave of protests against the coffee giant for discrimination have reached a settlement with the city, the mayor's office said Wednesday.

They will each be paid $1.

In addition, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, both 23, will release the city and employees of all claims in exchange for the creation of a $200,000 fund that, through the help of a nonprofit organization, will assist young entrepreneurs in Philadelphia.

Robinson and Nelson will also serve on a committee to establish and award the grant, which will focus on starting a pilot curriculum for public high school students to attain the skills to become business owners.

The mayor's office said neither Nelson, Robinson nor their attorneys will receive any payment from the grant funds. The money will come from the budget of the city's Finance Department.