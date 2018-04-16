Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO

The planned meeting comes amid growing outrage and a second day of protests in the City of Brotherly Love.

by Daniella Silva /
Protesters demonstrate outside a Center City Starbucks on Sunday in Philadelphia.Mark Makela / Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two black men who were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks last week for allegedly trespassing are now going to the front of the line — they'll be meeting with the CEO, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The men have agreed to meet with Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, according to Reggie Borges, Starbucks’ senior manager of global corporate communications. The timing of the meeting was not immediately clear.

The planned meeting comes amid growing outrage and a second day of protests in the City of Brotherly Love, after video of the arrests went viral and sparked accusations of racism against both the police and baristas.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Arrests of 2 African-American men at Starbucks spur protests

02:48

On Monday morning, Johnson reiterated that the arrests were "reprehensible" and said he hoped to meet with the men to discuss "a constructive solution,” speaking to ABC’s "Good Morning America."

He also said he will order store managers to undergo training for how to spot "unconscious bias." Previously, Johnson appeared in a video apologizing to the two men and promising changes at the company.

Meanwhile, about two dozen protesters gathered outside the coffee shop in the pouring rain, starting before 7 a.m. on Monday morning, while inside it looked like business as usual, according to the Associated Press. Most people drinking coffee at the tables, however, were regional leaders for the company's corporate side, the AP reported.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the protesters moved inside and stood in front of the counter, some holding banners reading "End Stop and Frisk," chanting slogans like, "A whole lot of racism, a whole lot of crap, Starbucks coffee is anti-black," according to the AP.

On Sunday, demonstrators carried megaphones and signs that said phrases like, “Too Little Too Latte,” and confronted the employees behind the register, according to NBC Philadelphia.

 Black Lives Matter activist Asa Khalif protests inside a Starbucks on Sunday in Philadelphia. Michael Bryant / Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

The two black men, whose identities were not been released, were arrested Thursday after a Starbucks employee called 911 because they were sitting inside the café and allegedly refused to leave.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, who is black, said the men hadn't purchased anything and refused to leave, which led to the arrest. The men were eventually let go after about eight hours in police custody — Starbucks did not press any charges.

Michelle Saahene, who witnessed the incident, told NBC News on Sunday that after the men were not permitted to use the bathroom because they had not purchased anything, they sat at a table silently while using their phones as they waited for a friend.

"The cops were asking them to leave because they weren’t purchasing anything," Saahene said. "[The two men] said they were confused. This is a Starbucks. Since when are people asked to leave a Starbucks who are just sitting there?"

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
  • Contributors
  • The Associated Press
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.