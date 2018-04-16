On Monday morning, Johnson reiterated that the arrests were "reprehensible" and said he hoped to meet with the men to discuss "a constructive solution,” speaking to ABC’s "Good Morning America."

He also said he will order store managers to undergo training for how to spot "unconscious bias." Previously, Johnson appeared in a video apologizing to the two men and promising changes at the company.

The two black men, whose identities have not been released, were arrested Thursday after a Starbucks manager called 911 because they were sitting inside the store, had not bought anything and refused to leave, according to police.

The store manager who called police "is no longer at that store," a Starbucks spokesman told NBC News Monday afternoon, but did not add further detail.

Meanwhile, about two dozen protesters gathered outside the coffee shop in the pouring rain, starting before 7 a.m. on Monday, while inside it looked like business as usual, according to The Associated Press. Most people drinking coffee at the tables, however, were regional leaders from the company's corporate side, the AP reported.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the protesters moved inside and stood in front of the counter, some holding banners reading "End Stop and Frisk" and chanting slogans like, "A whole lot of racism, a whole lot of crap, Starbucks coffee is anti-black."

Protester Shani Robin told NBC News that the demonstrators want the manager who called police and the arresting officers fired.

“If you can’t even go into a Starbucks to wait for a friend to come, you’re not safe anywhere,” she said.