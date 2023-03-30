2 Army Blackhawk helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

Two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training incident in Kentucky on Wednesday night, officials said.

“The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” the Army base Fort Campbell said in a statement early Thursday.

The two helicopters were from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), it said. They crashed at around 10 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) during training in Trigg County, to the west of Fort Campbell, according to base officials.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said fatalities were expected.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear tweeted. He said state police and local officials are responding.

“Please pray for all those affected,” Beshear said in the message.

The two Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training incident in Trigg County, Kentucky, on Wednesday, officials said. WSMV

Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the helicopter crash, along with military investigators and several other agencies, the department said in a news release early Thursday morning.

It said the status of the personnel aboard the helicopters could not yet be confirmed.

Nicknamed the "Screaming Eagles," the 101st Airborne Division is the only air assault division of the U.S. Army. It was activated on Aug. 16, 1942 and is based near Kentucky's border with Tennessee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.