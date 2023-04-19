2 teens arrested in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting that killed 4 and injured 32

DADEVILLE, Ala. — Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people dead and 32 injured at a weekend Sweet 16, authorities said Wednesday.

The boys, 16-year-old Travis McCullough and 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough from Tuskegee, were taken into custody on charges of reckless murder on Tuesday night, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett told reporters.

Prosecutors and police revealed few details on the arrest, such as the weapons used or possible motive for the attack. The relationship between the two teens was also not immediately clear.

Gunfire erupted at 10:34 p.m. Saturday at a dance studio on Broadnax Street in Dadeville where friends and family were celebrating the birthday of a 16-year-old girl, police said.

The four people killed were identified by police as Shaunkivia Smith, 17; Marsiah Collins, 19; Corbin Holston, 23; and Philstavious Dowdell, 18. Dadeville is about 25 miles northwest of Auburn University.

Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest struggled to maintain his composure, thinking of Alexis Dowdell, the birthday girl whose brother was among those killed.

“There’s an uncut cake and unburnt 16 candles that never got lit," Segrest said. "Lexi’s brother was one of the victims. On her 16th birthday party, she knelt by her brother as he took his last breath. That’s what we're dealing with."

The shooting started about an hour after someone with a gun was barred from the celebration, said party DJ Keenan Cooper, who reported hearing shots from multiple attackers.

Mourners attend a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Dadeville following a mass shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio. Megan Varner / Getty Images

The Dadeville attack was the latest mass shooting to plague the United States.

Jamie Morrison reported from Dadeville, and David K. Li from New York City.