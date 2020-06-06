Two Buffalo police officers charged with assault over alleged shoving of 75-year-old man

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two Buffalo officers who were suspended without pay after a video showed police shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground at a George Floyd protest on Thursday night, were charged with second-degree assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

A large crowd of police officers and firefighters stood in front of Buffalo City Court to show support for the officers as they both attended a virtual arraignment on Saturday.

Officers Robert McCabe, 32, and Aaron Torgalski, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree assault and will be released on his own recognizance, according to NBC affiliate WGRZ in Buffalo.

The now-viral video shows longtime social justice activist Martin Gugino, 75, approaching a large group of officers in tactical gear and saying something. The officers yell for him to move back before one appears to push him. Gugino then stumbles backwards and falls. Seconds later, a pool of blood can be seen near his head. The incident occurred shortly after the city's 8 p.m. curfew, WGRZ reported.

Gugino was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and was in serious but stable condition.

As of Saturday, Gugino is still recovering at the hospital and is reported to be "alert and oriented" according to his attorney, WGRZ reported.

Nearly 60 members of the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team, who are specially trained for civil unrest, resigned from their unit Friday after two of their colleagues were suspended as a result of the incident, officials said.

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” John Evans, president of the Police Benevolent Association, previously told WGRZ.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown accused the union of being a roadblock to improved police-community relations.

"This union has been on the wrong side of history for a very long period of time and they have been a real barrier to reform of policing in the city of Buffalo," Brown told MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" Friday night.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Friday that he spoke with Gugino and that the incident "disturbs our basic sense of decency and humanity."

"Why, why? Why was that necessary?" Cuomo said. "Where was the threat? Older gentleman, where was the threat? Then you just walk by the person when you see blood coming from his head?"

This is a developing story; check back for updates.