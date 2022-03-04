Two Chicago officers wounded in shooting 'were ambushed,' police superintendent says

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers have been wounded in a shooting early Friday on the city’s west side and the suspected gunman was captured nearby, authorities said.

The officers were shot in the department’s 11th District and were taken to a hospital, Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern said on Twitter. Their injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.

Police at the scene of the shooting. WMAQ

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters that the officers “were ambushed” by the gunman, who fled following the shooting but was quickly caught by other officers nearby.

The officers were at a restaurant when one of them saw someone drop a gun, according to a police statement. The suspect picked up the weapon and “immediately opened fire,” the department said in the statement.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other had a graze wound to the head, and both were recovering, Brown said.

The officers didn’t fire any shots, Brown said, and a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

The investigation into the shooting was in the early stages, Brown said, and more information would be released later.