Two Chicago police officers were injured in a shooting Saturday night, a police official said.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the shooting in a tweet and said the officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The violence took place in the city's West Englewood community, NBC Chicago reported.

The officers were in serious to critical condition, the station said.

It was not immediately clear what precipitated the attack.

Chicago has continued to struggle this summer with gun violence. Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed and 17 people were injured in four separate shootings in a single night last month.