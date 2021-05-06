Two students, a janitor wounded in Idaho middle school shooting

Three people, including two students, were shot Thursday at an Idaho middle school, according to officials.

Three ambulances were sent to Rigby Middle School after authorities learned of the shooting about 9:15 a.m. MT, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

Rigby Middle School in Jefferson County, Idaho. Google Maps

Authorities took the injured to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where they were listed as stable.

NBC affiliate KPVI identified the wounded as two students and a janitor. The news station reported a suspect was in custody. He is a student at the school, according to The Associated Press.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said in a statement to the outlet. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

Details about the suspect and what led to the gunfire were not released.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

"I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today's tragic events," Idaho Gov. Brad Little tweeted. "Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation."

Rigby is about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.