Two children and two adults survive after Tesla plunges 250 feet off California cliff

Two adults and two children were rescued from a Tesla that plunged 250 feet off a cliff Monday morning in San Mateo County, California, officials said.

The car was traveling southbound on the Pacific Coast Highway when it went over the cliff at Devil’s Slide, south of the Tom Lantos tunnel, and landed near the water’s edge below, the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit said.

The car flipped and landed on its wheels in the fall, CAL FIRE/Coastside Fire Incident Commander Brian Pottenger said. Witnesses saw the accident and called 911.

As crews were lowered down, they were able to see movement in the front seat, through their binoculars, meaning someone was alive.

“We were actually very shocked when we found survivable victims in the vehicle. So, that actually was a really hopeful moment for us,” Pottenger said.

Fire officials called for helicopters to help hoist the survivors to safety. As they waited, firefighters rappelled to the scene and rescued the two children.

The California Highway Patrol shared video on social media showing helicopters lower first responders to the scene to extricate and rescue two adults inside.

All four were hospitalized. The San Mateo Sheriff's Office said the two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the two children were unharmed.

It's not clear what caused the car to go over the cliff. CHP is handling the investigation.