/ Updated By Alex Johnson

Two small children were injured Thursday when shots were fired into a vehicle outside University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, police said.

Police Chief James Davis told NBC affiliate WLBT that the children, ages 1 and 3, were alive. One was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the torso, he said.

A spokesman for the hospital said the victims' injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. He said the shooting happened near campus, not on campus.

Davis dismissed reports of a "active shooter" on campus after the hospital sent a message alerting the community to an active shooter in a parking lot. The alert urged people: "RUN to safety. HIDE in locked room. FIGHT as a last resort and only when your life is in danger."

Police said on Twitter that a suspect was still at loose and that they were seeking a dark vehicle of an unknown make.

No further information was immediately available.