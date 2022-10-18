Two college wrestlers were mauled by a grizzly bear while hunting in Wyoming

Two college wrestlers were mauled by a grizzly bear while out hunting near Cody, Wyoming, according to a news release from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department.

Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry, who are sophomores at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, were antler hunting west of the Bobcat Houlihan Trail on Saturday afternoon when they had a "sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear" at close range, the department said.

They were with two other wrestlers but became separated before the attack, college spokesperson Timothy Carpenter told NBC News.

Brady Lowry and Kendell Cummings. via KSL 5 TV

Cummings and Lowry were able to call 911 after the attack and get to the trailhead with assistance from their teammates where they met Park County Search and Rescue. One of the men was airlifted for medical attention while the other was taken by an ambulance.

They were both sent to hospitals in Billings, Montana, and "have undergone surgeries," according to a fundraiser created by Northwest College Foundation to assist the students with medical expenses.

Cummings and Lowry are expected to make a full recovery, Carpenter said. The school did not release specifics on the wrestlers' injuries.

Northwest College President Lisa Watson shared an email with students and staff Sunday confirming the incident and applauding the wrestlers' bravery.

"Due to the suddenness of the encounter, they were not able to deploy their bear spray," she said in the email. "I am so grateful for those who assisted these brave young men in the aftermath of this terrifying ordeal and that no lives were lost. It took quick thinking and no small amount of bravery for this to have ended without tragedy."

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department says there may be six to 10 bears in the area where the wrestlers were attacked, according to reports from landowners and hunters.

"In the last few weeks, there has been an abundance of bear activity at low elevations throughout the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, Clarks Fork River and Greybull River drainages," they said.

The department says it will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and investigate Saturday's attack.