Two critically injured in tandem parachute jump incident in Texas

Two people were critically injured in a skydiving incident outside Houston on Saturday, a sheriff said.

The attached pair, an instructor and a woman, made their jump but “chute didn’t open or collapsed somewhere through the fall,” Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said.

The duo was found unresponsive but breathing near Waller, Texas, the sheriff said. Waller is a city about 40 miles outside Houston.

The skydivers were taken to a nearby trauma center by helicopter. Guidry said.

The instructor, a man, was undergoing surgery, the sheriff said. Both were described as being in critical condition.

"She's better off than he was, but still in critical condition," he said.

The dive was organized by Skydive Houston in Waller, Guidry said. The business did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Guidry said there had been no issue with the company in the past.

The Skydive Houston website says it has a “perfect 100% safety record” and over 50,000 jumps with no injuries.

The incident is under investigation.