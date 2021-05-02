Two dead, 23 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego coast

Two people died and 23 were hospitalized after a boat capsized off the Southern California coast on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 10:30 a.m. near San Diego, the city’s fire department said in a statement. The passengers who died were not immediately identified.

Multiple agencies including @SDLifeguards rescued 25 people from the water. Sadly, two did not survive. 23 were taken to local hospitals. Federal agencies are still searching the water in vessels and aircraft. — SDFD (@SDFD) May 2, 2021

The department said that one was given chest compressions after being rescued.

It wasn’t clear why the boat capsized, who the passengers were or whose vessel they were on. They were taken to at least eight local hospitals, the department said, though it wasn't clear what kind of injuries they suffered.

Local and federal authorities responded to the incident, the department said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.