A pilot and a passenger are dead after the float plane they were in crashed in a harbor near Ketchikan, Alaska, on Monday, authorities said.
They were the only people on board the Taquan Beaver Floatplane when it crashed in Metlatkatla Harbor around 4 p.m., Ketchikan Gateway Borough officials said in a statement. Metlakatla is south of Ketchikan.
The circumstances of the crash and the identities of those killed were not immediately released by the borough.
A week ago, another Taquan Air float plane was involved in a deadly crash. A mid-air collision on May 13 killed six people near Ketchikan, in the far southeastern part of the state.
The planes were carrying passengers from a cruise ship, officials have said. The Taquan Air plane had 10 passengers and a pilot on board, and one passenger died, the company has said.
The other plane was a Mountain Air plane with five people aboard, including the pilot, officials have said.
Ten people were rescued after that collision.