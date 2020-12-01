Two dead after small plane crashes in Arkansas

A small airplane crash in Arkansas left two people dead on Monday afternoon, officials said.

A single-engine Piper PA-38 crashed into rough terrain at about 2 p.m. in the small town of Franklin, about 130 miles north of Little Rock, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The small plane was flying between two towns in Arkansas — from Mountain Home to Walnut Ridge, the administration said.

Local authorities have not yet identified the occupants of the aircraft.

According to the FAA, the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the probe. Investigators will release the aircraft tail number once verified at the accident site, the administration said.