By Linda Givetash

BALTIMORE — Two people were killed after a wall collapsed at an Amazon distribution center as a storm rolled through the area on Friday.

One person was found under debris and taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead on Friday night, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Baltimore fire chief Roman Clark said crews searched late into the night to recover the body of a second victim who had been missing since the 50-foot by 50-foot wall crumbled. They were pronounced dead on Saturday morning.

Brandon McBride, an Amazon BWI5 employee who was working in the building, told NBC's 11 News that the incident was chaotic and frightening.

"It just sounded like bombs were dropping everywhere," he said. "There was stuff falling everywhere, you could see the walls were caving in."

Packages at the facility were left soaked by the pouring rain, he said.

Workers at the building were evacuated and the company was working with emergency crews to assess the damage, said Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty in a statement.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but Clark said no other people were reported missing or injured due to the severe weather.