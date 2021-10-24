Two dead, five injured after drag racer veers off track in Texas

Two people were killed and at least five were injured after a drag racing vehicle veered off a track and struck spectators Saturday afternoon in the Texas Hill Country, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. at a makeshift track at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in the city of Kerrville, Kerrville police said.

Four people were taken by helicopter to medical facilities in San Antonio, about 65 miles southeast of the track, and one injured spectator was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Authorities did not provide the conditions of the injured people.

This photo shows the aftermath of an accident at the Kerrville airport today where a Race Wars event ended in tragedy. We are headed to the scene and will report more information as it becomes available but we're being told 2 children were killed and 5 people critically injured. pic.twitter.com/eiu0g587D5 — Jim Lefko (@jimlefko) October 23, 2021

"A vehicle participating in a drag racing event ... lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races," police said in a written statement.

The racing was part of the "Airport Race Wars 2" event. Organizers and an airport official did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Using airports for track events and vehicle testing is not unusual.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.