Two dead, four injured in Walmart distribution center shooting

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting Saturday at a Walmart distribution center in Northern California, a hospital official said.

The attack in Red Bluff, about 130 miles north of Sacramento, was reported about 3:30 p.m., according to NBC affiliate KNVN of Chico.

Allison Hendrickson, spokeswoman for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, said two victims died and another four were in fair condition at the facility.

The Tehama County Sheriff's Office did not respond to requests for details on how or why the violence unfolded. A witness told KNVN a vehicle crashed into the building and erupted in flames about the time of the attack.

"I was only worried about the people that were injured by the car into the building," a man at the scene told the station. "I went to help a lady that was kind of trapped at the beginning and at that point, I started hearing gunfire and then, went down to the office and there was more gunfire. I hit the panic alarm and called 911 as soon as I could."

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said in a statement, "We aware of the situation and are working with law enforcement to investigate currently. We don’t have any more information to share at this time."