Two dead after multiple people stabbed in Pennsylvania

Two people died after multiple people were stabbed in a southern Pennsylvania community Monday evening, officials said.

A suspect was taken into custody after the incident around 7:15 p.m. in Hopewell Township, Ted Czech, a spokesman for York County emergency services, said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said in an email that two people were deceased, but no other information was immediately released. She said family members still needed to be notified.

It was not clear how many people were stabbed. Czech described it as multiple.

Pennsylvania State Police, which is investigating, did not immediately respond to requests for more details Monday night.

The stabbing was reported on Firebox Court, a residential street that ends in a cul-de-sac, according to officials and NBC affiliate WGAL of Lancaster.

Hopewell Township is a community of around 5,200 near the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, around 40 miles south of Harrisburg.