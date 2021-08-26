Two dead, one hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse, authorities say

Two people were killed and another was injured following a shooting Thursday morning near a courthouse in Kankakee, Illinois, authorities said.

Mayor Christopher Curtis told The Associated Press in a text message that suspects have been taken into custody.

“There has been a shooting at the Kankakee County Courthouse," the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. "The scene is secured. More information will be available as it becomes available. We are asking everyone to avoid the area as the investigation continues.”

The sheriff's office has not responded to NBC News' request for comment.

NBC Chicago reported the coroner has been called to the courthouse. Officials with the coroner's office were not immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.

Schools in the Kankakee School District 111 were temporarily placed on lockdown. Officials lifted the lockdown just after noon.

About 26,000 residents live in the city, which is about 60 miles south of Chicago.