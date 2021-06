Two people were killed and others were injured in a gas explosion Monday northeast of Dallas, officials said.

The explosion happened at a site north of Farmersville, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement at around 5:30 p.m. local time.

The statement did not say how many were injured or their conditions. Aerial video from NBC Dallas-Fort Worth showed a site that appeared to contain gas lines.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.