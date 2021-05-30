Two dead and over 20 injured in Miami mass shooting, police say

Two people were killed and over 20 injured in a mass shooting in Miami early Sunday, The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

Three people got out of an SUV and “began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd,” on 7630 NW 186 Street, police said, adding that investigators were hunting for the suspects.

Several patrons were standing outside a "scheduled event" at an establishment on 186th Street to the west of Miami Gardens when the shooting took place.

The suspects then returned to their vehicle and fled the scene, the statement said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the shooting, finding two victims dead on the scene and transporting eight others to various local hospitals, the statement said, adding that 12 other victims went to various hospitals on their own.

At least one victim was transported in critical condition, it added.

Miami Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III called the incident "another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence" on Twitter.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Ramirez said. "My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."

It is the second major shooting in the Miami area in as many days. NBC Miami reported one person died after 7 people were shot near Wynwood Friday night.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates.