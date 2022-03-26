Two dead in separate mall shootings in Illinois, Maryland

Two people died in separate mall shootings Friday night in suburbs outside Chicago and Washington, D.C. One person was also wounded in one of the attacks, officials said.

The first shooting was reported about 6:30 p.m. at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville, Maryland, the city said in a statement. The mall is roughly 7 miles outside the District of Columbia.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a male wounded inside a clothing store, according to the statement. The victim, whose identity and age have not been released, was declared dead at the scene, the city said.

Police searched the mall for the shooter but found only witnesses, who they interviewed, the city said. Police believe there may be more than one person, still at-large, involved in the shooting.

Police said they have not determined if the shooter and victim knew each other.

In Rosemont, Illinois, a village about 18 miles outside Chicago, one person was dead and another was critically injured in a shooting at the Fashion Outlet of Chicago mall, city spokesperson Gary Mack said.

It appears the victim who was killed was targeted in the attack, Mack said, and public safety officials were looking at multiple people of interest.

No one was detained at the mall, which was evacuated following the shooting around 7:30 p.m. The injured victim has since been stabilized at a hospital, Mack said.

Mack said the area has ample surveillance, including security video and license plate reader data, which investigators can comb through.