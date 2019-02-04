Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 4, 2019, 12:07 AM GMT By Tim Stelloh

Two people were killed after a small airplane crashed into a single-family home in Southern California on Sunday, authorities said.

The Orange County Fire Authority said two people were also taken to local hospital.

Additional details about the fatalities were not immediately available.

Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration, said the plane was a Cessna 414A.

It had just taken off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport when it crashed into a residential neighborhood in Yorba Linda, southeast of Los Angeles, he said.

Images from the scene showed aircraft wreckage scattered across the ground and a home engulfed in flames.

Colette Craig, 51, of Anaheim, was driving toward Corona on the 91 Freeway when she saw the plane — which she said was about three miles away — “burst into flames” and plummet into the hills.