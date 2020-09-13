Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot Saturday night in what officials called an "ambush" near a transit station.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department tweeted that man and woman, had been ambushed as they sat in a parked patrol vehicle. They were in critical condition, the department said.

Security video apparently captured the attack, and investigators were studying it for clues. Sheriff's officials displayed a still image from the video that shows a gunman apparently pointing a handgun at the patrol vehicle.

Deputy Morgan Arteaga said the attack was reported about 7 p.m. at a train station in the city of Compton. The sheriff's department has a unit that patrols Los Angeles Metro trains; it's also contracted to police that city.

"They are still alive," Arteaga said.

The Metro Blue Line train station where Deputy Eric Ortiz said the attack took place is near the sheriff's Compton Station.

The department also tweeted: "They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."