Two employees shot during workplace dispute in cargo area near Miami airport

Two men were shot Thursday night during a workplace dispute in a cargo area near Miami International Airport, police said.

The incident took place around 7:20 p.m. after an argument between four employees escalated to a physical confrontation, the Miami-Dade Police Department said. One person produced a gun and opened fire several times, according to the department.

Two men were hit and were taken to a nearby hospital by family members, who were also employees, police said. The shooting victims were subsequently transferred to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Both were stable.

Police said the victims, whose names were not released, were 18 and 23 years old.

Responding officers detained the suspected shooter and a fourth individual involved.

The argument between those involved had been brewing for several days, NBC Miami reported.

“The good thing is that the victims are stable, they are recovering at the hospital and the fact that this didn’t occur within the restricted area or on the property of Miami International area,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

The incident is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department, Airport District.

The airport did not immediately reply to a request for comment from NBC News.