Two firefighters die battling large cargo ship fire in New Jersey

Two New Jersey firefighters were killed after getting trapped as they battled a fire on a cargo ship in Port Newark on Wednesday night, officials said.

Firefighters had responded to reports of a fire at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Newark Fire Division Chief Rufus Jackson said at a news conference.

When they arrived, they found a working fire on the 10th floor of the cargo ship, which was docked by Corbin and Marsh streets, Jackson said. The fire quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floor, he said.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze but were "pushed back out" due to the intensity of the heat. As they backed out, two firefighters went missing, Jackson said.

A search effort was launched, but rescuers were unable to save the firefighters.

"The two individuals were removed from the structure. Unfortunately, we lost two members today," Jackson said.

A number of rescue agencies had assisted with the search, Jackson said. The U.S. Coast Guard said it was among those who responded to the vessel fire.

Calling the incident a tragedy that would be traumatic for many, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said the fire was still not out at the time of the news conference.

He said around 5,000 vehicles had been on the cargo ship, emphasizing how large of a structure firefighters had to breach in the incident. "In the process, we had two calls for maydays," he said.

"I saw the kind of acts of bravery and camaraderie today that's unparalleled and you know, it's very, very, very traumatic for all of us here in the city of Newark," the Baraka said.

The mayor said the identities of the firefighters killed in the blaze would not be released until the families had been notified.