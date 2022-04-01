Two students hit by car while waiting for bus die of their injuries, officials say

Two of the four Florida students hit by a car last week while waiting for their school bus have died of their injuries, authorities said.

The students, who attended Royal Palm Beach Community High School, were hospitalized after they were hit shortly before 7 a.m. on March 22, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

They were struck by a driver who lost control and drove up the sidewalk at Crestwood Boulevard and Cypress Lake Drive in Royal Palm Beach, authorities said.

Tiana Johnson, 15, died of her injuries at St. Mary’s Medical Center a day later, the sheriff's office said in press release.

A second student, identified as Chand Wazir, 15, also died, the sheriff’s office said Monday, but did not say when.

Four Florida students from Palm Beach County were hit by a car while waiting for their school bus. WPTV

The two other students — Kkoi Phan, 17, and Rondell Lawrence, 16 — are recovering from their injuries.

Angel Antonio Lopez, 57, was identified as the driver, in a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

He sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, officials said.

Charges against Lopez are pending and investigators are waiting for toxicology test results to see if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, NBC affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach reported. He is under investigation for DUI manslaughter, according to search warrants obtained by the station.

The schools' principal, Michelle Fleming, told parents in a letter last week that the bus stop will be moved “out of respect for the victims and families of Tuesday’s devastating vehicle accident, and in an effort to be sensitive to all students utilizing that stop,” WPTV reported.

The stop was relocated effective Monday.