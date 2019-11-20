Two former Houston officers arrested by FBI after deadly drug raid

Two former Houston police officers were arrested Wednesday on federal charges after a January drug raid at a home left two people dead and five officers injured.
Former narcotics officer Gerald Goines was taken into custody on two counts of depriving the victims’ constitutional right to be secure against unreasonable searches, as well as obstructing justice by falsifying records, FBI Houston said in a tweet.
His former partner Steven Bryant was arrested and also charged with falsifying records.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg previously charged Goines with two counts of murder in connection to the raid. He allegedly fabricated information to obtain search warrants because he believes that suspects in a Harding Street home were dealing black-tar heroin.
According to police documents, the warrants were obtained after Goines claimed that a confidential informant bought heroin at the home and saw a weapon there. Prosecutors said Goines, who was wounded in the raid, later admitted that there was no informant and he was the one who purchased the drugs.
Bryant was charged by the Harris County D.A. with tampering with a government record for allegedly trying to help cover for Goines. Both Houston officers retired.
Two occupants in the home, Dennis Tuttle, 59, and Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed in the raid, as well as their dog. Small amounts of marijuana and cocaine were found in the home, but heroin was not found.
Family and friends previously denied that Turtle and Nicholas sold drugs.
The woman who called 911, Patricia Garcia, was also arrested, the FBI said.