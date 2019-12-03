Full Coverage: Latest news and analysis on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Two Georgetown basketball players are 'immediately off team

James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc are no longer with the Hoyas, the school announced.
Georgetown guard James Akinjo (3) drives against Seton Hall in a Big East tournament game on March 14, 2019, in New York.
Georgetown guard James Akinjo (3) drives against Seton Hall in a Big East tournament game on March 14, 2019, in New York.Julio Cortez / AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li

Two members of Georgetown's basketball team have been "immediately" thrown off the team, the university said Monday.

Starting point guard James Akinjo and backup forward Josh LeBlanc "will not be playing for the men's basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season," according to a statement by the team's coach, Patrick Ewing.

Josh LeBlanc (23) of the Georgetown Hoyas blocks Javin DeLaurier of the Duke Blue Devils shot during the second half of their game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 22, 2019 in New York.Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

In a follow-up Tuesday, Georgetown Athletic Director Lee Reed said Akinjo and LeBlanc had expressed an interest in transferring, but that the school was investigating allegations "reported publicly" against three players. He specifically said Akinjo was not one of them, but did not address whether LeBlanc was involved.

"While Georgetown refrains from commenting on individual students," Reed said, "we take student conduct issues very seriously."

Both Akinjo and LeBlanc were key contributors to the Hoyas (4-3). Akinjo had started all seven games so far, averaging 13.4 points and a team-high 4.4 assists a game. LeBlanc was averaging 7.2 points per game and 2.7 rebounds over six games.

Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.