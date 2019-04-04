Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 4, 2019, 7:15 PM GMT / Updated April 4, 2019, 8:00 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Two Georgia officers were shot on Thursday by an armed man holding a teenage boy hostage in a home, authorities said.

Henry County police were called to a home in Stockbridge, about 20 miles south of Atlanta, just before 11 a.m. and found a gunman barricaded inside with a 16-year-old. Police do not believe the teen was injured and are negotiating for his release.

The gunman opened fire on two officers who forced their way into the house, Henry County Police Captain Joey Smith said.

One of the officers was shot in the hand, and the other was hit in the upper torso and hip. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith said detectives believe there was a domestic situation at the home before the teen, who may be related to the shooter, was taken hostage.

"There may be another victim in the home. There was some evidence of that when we arrived on scene," Smith said.

Authorities have been in touch with the gunman, who said he was going to release the teen but has not yet done so.

"We can't get very close to the house," Smith said.

Residents who live close to the house have been evacuated, and the public is being told to stay away from the area.