March 27, 2019, 11:34 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Two middle school teachers in Georgia were suspended after school officials said they made inappropriate comments about a student.

But the student's mother said she is unsatisfied with the two-day suspension and is pushing for more severe punishment.

Jean Mott told NBC News on Wednesday that two teachers at Shiloh Middle School in Snellville, Georgia, about 40 minutes from Atlanta, harassed her 14-year-old son in December and implied he was gay in front of his entire class.

"At the end of the day, I'm concerned about the kids," Mott said. "Not just my son, but anyone else's child who may encounter a similar situation."

Mott said her son came home from school in December and told her his teachers were bullying him.

He had missed a day of school due to a foot injury and he said that when he returned a teacher said to him: "‘Your boyfriend was cheating on you while you were away,’” referring to one of the boy's friends.

A second teacher told the boy and his friend: "'Look at you two, aren't you the cutest couple,'" the boy told his mother.

Mott said she met with the school principal and the teachers, who admitted that they made inappropriate comments about her son's sexuality.

Gwinnett County Public Schools said in a statement to NBC News that it could not "speak to the specifics of what was or wasn't said," but that its Title IX administrator and human resources department investigated the alleged incidents.

"Both investigations found that the teachers' comments were inappropriate," the statement said. "As a result, disciplinary action was taken against both teachers."

The district also said that the two teachers are no longer teaching Mott's son and that he was offered the opportunity to transfer to another school.

The Georgia Professional Standards Commission is investigating to determine if the teachers will keep their education certificates, the district's statement said.

Mott said she will not be satisfied until the teachers are fired.

"Teachers are supposed to be the first line of defense against bullying," Mott said. "And instead, the teachers initiated the bullying against my son and the other young man."