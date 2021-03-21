Two hikers found dead in Maine's Acadia National Park after apparent 100-foot fall

The bodies of two hikers were recovered on Saturday in Maine's Acadia National Park by a volunteer search party after the pair was reported missing by relatives, authorities said.

The man, 28, and woman, 30, both from Rutland, Massachusetts, appeared to have fallen about 100 feet along an ice-covered cliff on Dorr Mountain, the National Park Service said in a statement on Saturday. Their names have not been released.

The couple arrived in Bar Harbor, Maine, on Tuesday and they were last heard from on Thursday around noon, when the woman called family members on her cell phone and said they were interested in hiking Cadillac Mountain, which is near Dorr Mountain.

Relatives became concerned Friday afternoon when the two didn’t check out of their hotel or return their vehicle. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from Cape Cod, with thermal imaging technology, searched the north and east sides of Dorr and Cadillac Mountains overnight but was unsuccessful.

On Saturday morning, a ground search party made up of 15 volunteers from Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue, park staff and a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service were dispatched, according to authorities. Searchers on foot found the bodies late Saturday morning.

The incident remains under investigation by National Park Service rangers and Maine State Police, with help from the Bar Harbor Police Department.